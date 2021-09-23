EN RU FR PT
22-year-old male Irish tourist raped in St. Petersburg

Unidentified persons raped an Irish citizen in central St. Petersburg, a source in law-enforcement agencies told RIA Novosti.

"On Wednesday night, a 22-year-old Irish citizen was hospitalised with signs of rape. The man said that unknown individuals raped him on Dumskaya Street in the center of St. Petersburg," the source said.

According to Fontanka publication, the tourist decided to walk along the street that is famous for its entertainment spots. The man met a company of people there who supposedly got him drunk and raped him. 

It was reported that the man suffered an anal fissure. The victim received medical assistance at hospital and was released. 

No official comments have been released on the subject yet. 

Dumskaya Street is known as a bar street in St. Petersburg. It is adjacent to city's iconic Nevsky Prospect avenue. Dumskaya Street offers different types of night-time entertainment, such as karaoke bars, striptease clubs, gay bars, etc. It is also known as a spot where one can buy balloons of laughing gas. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
