An-26 flying laboratory crashed into mountain ridge, all 6 on board killed

The Russian Ministry for Emergencies confirmed the death of the entire crew of the Antonov An-26 laboratory aircraft, which crashed in the Khabarovsk region on September 23, TASS reported on Thursday, September 23.

The press service of the ministry reported that the crash left no survivors.

Earlier, the wife of the second pilot of the crashed aircraft said that the plane was sent on a mission despite bad weather conditions. Flight Checks and Systems Company ordered to carry out the flight despite the rain and strong gusts of wind. According to the assignment, the crew was supposed to check and adjust the equipment that helps aircraft land at the Khabarovsk airport.

It was previously reported that no one survived in the crash. During the aerial inspection of the area from the helicopter, no survivors could be seen. A group of rescuers reached the crash site through the mountainous terrain and found the bodies of the crew.

The wreckage of the An-26 was found in the area of ​​the Spartak ski base on the territory of a nature reserve. The aircraft crashed into a ridge three kilometers from the road of the village of Korfovsky.

The An-26 disappeared from radar near Khabarovsk on Wednesday, September 22. The aircraft was conducting a technical flight 38 kilometers from the city and suddenly stopped communicating. A crew of six was on board. Piloting error and unfavorable weather conditions are considered among the main causes of the tragedy.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
