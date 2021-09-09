EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia getting involved in the war of Afghan resistance with the Taliban*

Incidents » Conflicts

The leader of the Afghan National Resistance Front, Ahmad Massoud, said on September 8 that resistance to the Taliban* would continue, although his units were forced to retreat into the mountains and abandon their armoured vehicles.

Russia getting involved in the war of Afghan resistance with the Taliban*

An article published by Svobodnaya Pressa said that Massoud also accused official Islamabad of supporting the Taliban*. According to Fox News, the defenders of Panjshir were attacked by 27 Pakistani helicopters, supported by numerous drones. However, the Pakistani authorities always try to act in concert with their strategic partner — China.

The Chinese authorities have taken on the wait-and-see attitude with regard to Afghanistan. First of all, the Taliban* has been strengthening cooperation with Islamic extremists, including those operating in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. Therefore, it appears doubtful that China would be willing to provide the Taliban* with such serious military support.

The author of the article assumes that the helicopters flew from Tajikistan and were piloted by Afghans who had fled there before. Moreover, the author continues, the helicopters targeted the Taliban* rather than the insurgents. This was indirectly confirmed by media outlets, such as Telegram channel of Sputnik Afghanistan news agency.

According to available data, dozens of aircraft and helicopters of the former Afghan government army are now deployed in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Uzbekistan, however, is unwilling to get involved in the conflict in Afghanistan, whereas Tajikistan, which has the Russian 210th division stationed in the country, has already started providing assistance to the National Resistance Front of Ahmad Shah Massoud Jr.

After all, Panjshir is populated by Tajiks and, according to the Herat Times newspaper, weapons and ammunition have been shipped to the province by air since late August.

For Russia, this could mean a serious complication in relations with the current authorities in Kabul. If it was Tajik helicopters that struck the Taliban, Moscow could not but know that. After all, the Tajik sky is protected by air defenses of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO). Russia may thus be involved into the intra-Afghan conflict, the article concludes.

*terrorist organization, banned in Russia

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Russia and US supposedly negotiate new Putin-Biden summit
Belarus suspends transportation of Russian oil to Europe
Talibs want China to invest billions in what appears to be nothingness
Russia to design new wheeled tank with 125-mm gun
Former US Ambassador to Russia worries about the future after Putin
Russian Emergencies Ministry Yevgeny Zinichev dies during military exercises
Should the world celebrate El Salvador for recognising Bitcoin?
Russia to launch largest plastic waste processing plant
Russia not ready to recognise 'quasi-currency' Bitcoin
Murderers hiding behind the facade of law
Popular
Americas
Former US Ambassador to Russia worries about the future after Putin

Moscow does not have warm memories of Michael McFaul when he served as the US Ambassador to Russia

Former US Ambassador to Russia worries about the future after Putin
Russian Emergencies Ministry Yevgeny Zinichev dies during military exercises
Disasters, catastrophes
Russian Emergencies Ministry Yevgeny Zinichev dies during military exercises
Technologies and discoveries
Russia to design new wheeled tank with 125-mm gun
Asia
Talibs want China to invest billions in what appears to be nothingness
Andrey Mihayloff Talibs want China to invest billions in what appears to be nothingness Andrey Mihayloff Anton Kulikov Former US Ambassador to Russia worries about the future after Putin Anton Kulikov Lyuba Lulko Should the world celebrate El Salvador for recognising Bitcoin? Lyuba Lulko
Former USSR
Belarus suspends transportation of Russian oil to Europe
Russia and US supposedly negotiate new Putin-Biden summit
Americas
Russia and US supposedly negotiate new Putin-Biden summit
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy