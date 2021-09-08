Russian Emergencies Ministry Yevgeny Zinichev dies during military exercises

Yevgeny Zinichev, the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, died during military exercises in the city of Norilsk in Northern Russia, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the department.

Representatives for the Emergencies Ministry clarified that Zinichev died in the line of duty while attending interdepartmental exercises to protect the Arctic zone from emergencies. He died while trying to save a person's life.

On the morning of Wednesday, September 8, a message was posed on the website of the Emergencies Ministry saying that Zinichev was visiting the Krasnoyarsk region, where he inspected the construction of a new fire station in Norilsk.

The tragedy took place when Zinichev was trying to save a cameraman, who fell from a cliff. RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan wrote on her Telegram channel that Zinichev fell to his death as his body hit a protruding rock while he was trying to save the cameraman. Many participants in the exercises saw that happening before their eyes.

Yevgeny Zinichev was born on August 18, 1966 in Leningrad. He took over as the head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry in May 2018. By the decree of the President of Russia dated December 21, 2020, he was awarded the military rank of the General of the Army.

President Vladimir Putin was informed about the death of the Emergencies Minister, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.