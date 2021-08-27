Sukhoi Su-24 bomber crashes near Perm due to technical failure

Russian tactical front-line bomber Sukhoi Su-24 crashed on the outskirts of the city of Perm. Two pilots managed to eject.

The aircraft crashed immediately after takeoff, TASS reports.

The Sukhoi Su-24 is a tactical front-line bomber with variable sweep wings. The aircraft is designed to deliver strikes in any weather conditions, including at low altitudes with targeted destruction of targets. It was commissioned in February 1975, after which it underwent several upgrades. The aircraft is currently out of production.

According to Interfax, which made reference to an informed source, the Su-24 most likely crashed due to the failure of the on-board equipment, but the precise cause of the crash is yet to be established.

Eyewitnesses filmed a pillar of smoke rising from the site of the plane crash. Representatives of the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the crash of the Su-24 bomber.