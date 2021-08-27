EN RU FR PT
World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Sukhoi Su-24 bomber crashes near Perm due to technical failure

Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

Russian tactical front-line bomber Sukhoi Su-24 crashed on the outskirts of the city of Perm. Two pilots managed to eject.

The aircraft crashed immediately after takeoff, TASS reports. 

The Sukhoi Su-24 is a tactical front-line bomber with variable sweep wings. The aircraft is designed to deliver strikes in any weather conditions, including at low altitudes with targeted destruction of targets. It was commissioned in February 1975, after which it underwent several upgrades. The aircraft is currently out of production.

According to Interfax, which made reference to an informed source, the Su-24 most likely crashed due to the failure of the on-board equipment, but the precise cause of the crash is yet to be established. 

Eyewitnesses filmed a pillar of smoke rising from the site of the plane crash. Representatives of the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the crash of the Su-24 bomber. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Sukhoi Su-24 bomber crashes near Perm due to technical failure
Green Pass is for Nazis
Defeat in Afghanistan delivers fatal blow to Western hegemony
US suffers largest losses in Kabul explosions
Putin fails to formulate Russia's national idea
Kabul airport explosion kills at least 13, death toll most likely to climb
Why does Joe Biden joke about evacuation from Afghanistan?
Russia fines WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook thousands of dollars
It is Eurasian, not Western countries, that can make Afghanistan a prosperous state
Zelensky calls Russians 'occupiers', Putin orders to evacuate Ukrainians from Afghanistan
Popular
Americas
Why does Joe Biden joke about evacuation from Afghanistan?

Assistants to US President Joe Biden cut his joke about the evacuation of US military from Afghanistan.

Why does Joe Biden joke about evacuation from Afghanistan?
Putin fails to formulate Russia's national idea
Politics
Putin fails to formulate Russia's national idea
Terrorism
Kabul airport explosion kills at least 13, death toll most likely to climb
Asia
It is Eurasian, not Western countries, that can make Afghanistan a prosperous state
Costantino Ceoldo Green Pass is for Nazis Costantino Ceoldo Sawraj Singh Defeat in Afghanistan delivers fatal blow to Western hegemony Sawraj Singh Lyuba Lulko Putin fails to formulate Russia's national idea Lyuba Lulko
Columnists
Defeat in Afghanistan delivers fatal blow to Western hegemony
Companies
Russia fines WhatsApp, Twitter and Facebook thousands of dollars
US suffers largest losses in Kabul explosions
Terrorism
US suffers largest losses in Kabul explosions
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy