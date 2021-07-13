Hundreds of migrants from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan fight in Moscow

In Moscow, near Kuzminki metro station, hundreds of migrants staged a mass brawl.

The fight took place on the square in front of a theater. The crowd of people started smashing cars and was acting extremely defiantly.

The conflict sparked between migrants from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. Several people were seriously injured and had to be taken away from the scene in an ambulance. The police detained 103 participants of the brawl, they were taken to the police station.

Officials with the Moscow Interior Department said that those people who took part in the brawl would be deported from Russia and banned from reentering the country. They will also be fined.

It was said that the conflict could spark because of the stabbing of two Kyrgyz nationals near Moscow, which took place on July 11.