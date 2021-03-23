Long-range Tu-22M bomber crashes in Central Russia, three pilots killed

Russian long-range bomber aircraft Tu-22M crashed near the city of Kaluga in Central Russia on March 23.

Tupolev Tu-22 bomber

The accident took place at the Shaikovka airfield as the aircraft was making an emergency landing. The plane had no weapons on board.

According to most recent reports, three pilots have been killed in the cras, Interfax reports. Their catapults worked abnormally.