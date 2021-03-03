World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Seven students fall to their deaths as railing collapses at university

Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

In Bolivia, at least seven people were killed at El Alto State University on Tuesday, March 3. The tragedy took place during a student meeting on the fifth floor of the building, when the railing could not stand the pressure of the crowd and collapsed. Several other people were seriously injured.

It was reported that there was a conflict between two groups of students, and the university administration called a meeting on the fifth floor of the building to resolve the conflict, police said.

More than 100 people came to the meeting, thus creating a stampede that eventually caused the railing to collapse. As many as ten people fell from the height of about 17 meters, some to their deaths.

The moment of the tragedy was captured on university CCTV cameras and students' mobile phones. The video footage shows two students fighting, before the railing collapses.

Three were killed on the scene, four others died at hospital. Four other students are still in intensive care, their condition is assessed as serious.

Bolivia's Interior Ministry took control of the investigation of the tragedy. Law enforcement agencies also intend to find out why the university administration and security allowed such a crowd of people to gather against the background of the coronavirus pandemic.

