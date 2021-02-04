World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Brother of North Ossetia president kills self after lethal car accident

Incidents » Disasters, catastrophes

The brother of the head of the Republic of North Ossetia, Kazbek Bitarov (67), committed suicide after a car accident, in which four people were killed. Bitarov was a suspect in the case.

Bitarov's body was found at his home, Baza reports in its Telegram channel.

The car accident involving Bitarov took place in December 2020 in the republic of Kabardino-Balkaria. While driving a Toyota Land Cruiser, the man swerved into oncoming traffic crashed head-on into a VAZ-2107 vehicle, in which a family with two children was traveling.

The entire family was killed: the 28-year-old woman and two children born in 2018 and 2020. The 35-year-old driver of the VAZ died from injuries at hospital two hours later.

A criminal case was filed into the fact of the accident, but the brother of the head of North Ossetia was not detained.

The family of the head of North Ossetia, Vyacheslav Bitarov, attended the funeral of the victims. It was also reported that there was no conflict between the Bitarovs and the relatives of the victims.

"The thing  that happened came as a terrible tragedy and huge grief for the relatives and friends of the victims. The car accident claimed the lives of a young family. The accident became a great misfortune for us, for the whole family. On the day of the tragedy, we went to the relatives of the victims, expressed our sincere condolences to them and asked their permission to attend the funeral. We shared the grief with them, we were and will be with them in the future. Kazbek is now at home in a state of shock," Taimuraz Bitarov, the brother of the suspect, said in December 2020.

