Volleyball player beaten up in Moscow in street brawl

Aleksey Chanchikov, a volleyball player of Fakel (Novy Urengoy), was beaten up in Moscow, Vechernyaya Moskva reports with reference to a law enforcement source.

The brawl with the participation of the athlete took place on Sunday, June 6, on Novoslobodskaya Street of Moscow, but the news about the fight became known only on June 11.

The volleyball player intervened in the scuffle to separate the fighting men, but was kicked in the head by an unidentified person. The kick knocked Chanchikov down. He hit the back of his head on the pavement and lost consciousness. The video of the incident was published by 112 Telegram channel.

It was later reported that the volleyball player was hospitalized with a concussion. His condition has improved, and he is to be discharged from hospital on June 12.

A criminal case was initiated under article "Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm." It was said that law enforcers have already identified the suspect.