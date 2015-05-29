World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Man who served on sunken Kursk sub survives 5 clinical deaths overnight

Incidents

The Muscovite, who was brought back to life after he suffered five clinical deaths overnight, used to serve on the Kursk submarine, a senior representative for Moscow's Vinogradov Hospital, Viktor Maiskov said.

Man who served on sunken Kursk sub survives 5 clinical deaths overnight

Earlier, the hospital said that the 47-year-old man with heart problems called an ambulance, and by the time the doctors arrived, he had had a clinical death, but paramedics managed to save the patient. On the way to the hospital, the man suffered two more clinical deaths, and then one more when in the intensive care unit. The man suffered his fifth clinical death in one night when on the surgery table.

Doctors said that the man was recovering from what happened to him.

Viktor Maiskov, the X-ray surgeon at Moscow's Vinogradov Hospital, performed a surgery to open the artery that feeds the heart, and put up a stent. According to the doctor, if the man had not called an ambulance in time, the ending of the story would have most likely been sad. The patient survived owing to timely resuscitation measures.

It turned out that the patient was no stranger to death as he works in the cemetery. Luckily, he was not destined to meet death in person that night.

The nuclear-powered submarine K-141 Kursk sank the Barents Sea in August 2000. All 118 people aboard were killed - the entire crew and a representative of Dagdizel factory assigned to the K-141 crew. As it is believed, the submarine sank as a result of the torpedo explosion that occurred due to the leak of fuel components.

Last materials
Man who served on sunken Kursk sub survives 5 clinical deaths overnight
Twenty-five freight train cars derail in Amur region
Should Russia obey ECHR and release Alexei Navalny?
Restaurants in USA may start selling alcohol drinks to go to survive
The Biden doctrine, the return of empires and the European paradox
Legendary Russian system 1L222M spotted on Khmeimim airbase in Syria
Putin admits Russians demand tangible changes
Is there anything Putin and Biden can talk about at all?
Russia will not release Alexei Navalny just because EU says so
Russia denies reports about PMC Wagner fighters killed in Africa
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
Man who served on sunken Kursk sub survives 5 clinical deaths overnight

The Muscovite, who was brought back to life after he suffered five clinical deaths overnight, used to serve on the Kursk submarine

Man who served on sunken Kursk sub survives 5 clinical deaths overnight
Legendary Russian system 1L222M spotted on Khmeimim airbase in Syria
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Legendary Russian system 1L222M spotted on Khmeimim airbase in Syria
Columnists
The Biden doctrine, the return of empires and the European paradox
News from the Kremlin
Putin admits Russians demand tangible changes
Anton Kulikov Should Russia obey ECHR and release Alexei Navalny? Anton Kulikov Fabio Reis Vianna The Biden doctrine, the return of empires and the European paradox Fabio Reis Vianna Lyuba Lulko Germany to remain Europe's brothel as long as US soldiers stay there Lyuba Lulko
Politics
Should Russia obey ECHR and release Alexei Navalny?
Americas
Restaurants in USA may start selling alcohol drinks to go to survive
Twenty-five freight train cars derail in Amur region
Disasters, catastrophes
Twenty-five freight train cars derail in Amur region
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy