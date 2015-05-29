Man who served on sunken Kursk sub survives 5 clinical deaths overnight

The Muscovite, who was brought back to life after he suffered five clinical deaths overnight, used to serve on the Kursk submarine, a senior representative for Moscow's Vinogradov Hospital, Viktor Maiskov said.

Earlier, the hospital said that the 47-year-old man with heart problems called an ambulance, and by the time the doctors arrived, he had had a clinical death, but paramedics managed to save the patient. On the way to the hospital, the man suffered two more clinical deaths, and then one more when in the intensive care unit. The man suffered his fifth clinical death in one night when on the surgery table.

Doctors said that the man was recovering from what happened to him.

Viktor Maiskov, the X-ray surgeon at Moscow's Vinogradov Hospital, performed a surgery to open the artery that feeds the heart, and put up a stent. According to the doctor, if the man had not called an ambulance in time, the ending of the story would have most likely been sad. The patient survived owing to timely resuscitation measures.

It turned out that the patient was no stranger to death as he works in the cemetery. Luckily, he was not destined to meet death in person that night.

The nuclear-powered submarine K-141 Kursk sank the Barents Sea in August 2000. All 118 people aboard were killed - the entire crew and a representative of Dagdizel factory assigned to the K-141 crew. As it is believed, the submarine sank as a result of the torpedo explosion that occurred due to the leak of fuel components.