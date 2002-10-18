EN RU FR PT
An-28 hard landing near Tomsk: All 19 on board survived

All passengers of the An-28 passenger aircraft, which made a hard landing near Tomsk, survived. There were 19 people on board, including three crew members and four children, TASS reports with reference to the EMERCOM. 

The hard landing site was discovered at about 2:30 p.m. Passengers and crew were found near the airplane. They are being evacuated by helicopters. 

The aircraft was bound to Tomsk from the town of Kedrovy. The flight was delayed for ten hours due to bad weather. The aircraft was in good order.

The Antonov An-28 passenger aircraft went off radar screens in the Bakcharsky district of the Tomsk region on July 16. The connection with the aircraft was lost, the signal from the emergency beacon was identified some time later.

"About 30 minutes into the flight, both engines of the aircraft failed. Pilots warned passengers about the impending emergency landing and managed to land the plane on its belly," EMERCOM said. 

The people could leave the damaged plane safely, no fire followed.

The Antonov An-28 is a twin-engine turboprop aircraft, developed back during the Soviet times. It is designed to carry 17 passengers or cargo with a total weight of up to 1,750 kg at a distance of up to 2,000 kilometers. The plane that performed the emergency landing was made in 1989. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
