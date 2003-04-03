Russia's CoviVac vaccine effective against delta strain

Russia's CoviVac drug is effective against the delta coronavirus strain, Aidar Ishmukhametov, one of the creators of the vaccine, director general of the Chumakov Federal Research Center, said, TASS reports.

“The studies carried out have shown comparable results on the immunological efficacy of the vaccine,” Ishmukhametov said.

Earlier, immunologist Vladimir Bolibok compared the infectivity of the Wuhan and Indian strains of coronavirus. According to him, contracting the new coronavirus strain has become a lot easier.

Russia currently has four registered vaccines against coronavirus. The first drug to receive registration was Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona came second, CoviVac was third, and single-component vaccine Sputnik Light was the last one. Most Russian medical organizations offer vaccination with Sputnik V.