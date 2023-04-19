Natural antidepressants: these 5 plants will easily relieve stress

Makaronina.Ru has compiled a list of natural antidepressants, namely indoor plants that have the ability to positively affect a person's emotional state.

One such plant is lavender, whose aroma can help alleviate headaches, anxiety, and stress. The plant's essential oils, which are actively released into the air, can also reduce high blood pressure and combat insomnia.

Basil is another plant that can have a positive impact on both the cardiovascular system and emotional state, while lemon is effective in combating stress, anxiety, and tension.

Pelargonium has been shown to improve cognitive function and boost alertness, while mint has been found to improve mood and provide vitality. These plants are great options for those looking for a natural way to enhance their emotional well-being.