How often can you eat eggs: Chinese dietitian warns

Health

According to the dietitian Li Yuanjuan, moderate consumption of eggs per week can contribute to a healthy diet. However, he warns about the possible danger of the product as it can increase cholesterol levels in the blood.

The dietitian emphasizes that the key to a healthy diet is the correct amount of egg consumption - from three to six per week, no more than one egg per day. In his interview with the Chinese portal Sina, Li Yuanjuan notes that eggs are the main food for those who adhere to a healthy lifestyle, as they contain high-quality protein that is well absorbed by the body.

According to the specialist, the proper consumption of eggs in combination with a varied and balanced diet, as well as regular physical exercise, can help reduce the risk of various diseases and elevated cholesterol levels in the blood. Therefore, adhering to the recommended amount of egg consumption per week is an important aspect of a healthy lifestyle.

