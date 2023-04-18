Insomnia and excess weight: what leads to a plentiful late dinner

According to dietician Elena Solomatina, overeating can have fatal consequences. Internal organs often suffer, as the swollen stomach presses on the diaphragm, which can even lead to death during sleep. Existing medical conditions can also worsen, causing belching, gastritis, and inflamed gallbladder.

"If a person sleeps with a full stomach, it can lead to snoring and even to stopping breathing during sleep. If there are already cardiovascular diseases, it can lead to heart failure, angina, and even a heart attack or stroke... If there is nausea, vomiting with greenish content, weakness - an ambulance must be called," Solomatina was quoted as saying by URA.RU.

To reduce the risk of aggravating old illnesses and let the food lump pass, it is necessary to take a walk in the fresh air. Afterwards, it is recommended to prepare a caffeine-containing beverage that can act as a mild laxative.