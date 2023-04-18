World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Insomnia and excess weight: what leads to a plentiful late dinner

Health

According to dietician Elena Solomatina, overeating can have fatal consequences. Internal organs often suffer, as the swollen stomach presses on the diaphragm, which can even lead to death during sleep. Existing medical conditions can also worsen, causing belching, gastritis, and inflamed gallbladder.

Insomnia and excess weight: what leads to a plentiful late dinner

"If a person sleeps with a full stomach, it can lead to snoring and even to stopping breathing during sleep. If there are already cardiovascular diseases, it can lead to heart failure, angina, and even a heart attack or stroke... If there is nausea, vomiting with greenish content, weakness - an ambulance must be called," Solomatina was quoted as saying by URA.RU.

To reduce the risk of aggravating old illnesses and let the food lump pass, it is necessary to take a walk in the fresh air. Afterwards, it is recommended to prepare a caffeine-containing beverage that can act as a mild laxative.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Best Strategies to STOP Overeating
Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Popular
Russian forces start using powerful UPAB-500 bombs to strike Ukraine

The Russian forces struck a powerful blow on the Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut (the Russian name of the city is Artemovsk).

Russian forces use powerful air bombs to strike Ukrainian troops
Ukraine uses US-made Switchblade drone to attack Russia
Ukraine launches US Switchblade kamikaze drone to strike Russia
Putin's visit to special operation zone sends clear signals to the West
Moscow knows nothing about France's plans for peace talks with Ukraine
Putin's visit to special operation zone answers many questions Lyuba Lulko Let us learn from Indigenous peoples Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Camelot Redux — JFK, Jr. For President Guy Somerset
Putin visited Kherson region and LPR on April 17, Kremlin says
Camelot Redux — JFK, Jr. For President
Last materials
Insomnia and excess weight: what leads to a plentiful late dinner
Shorten life: food habits that lead to the grave have become known
A drink that invigorates better than five cups of coffee: the recipe from the famous gymnast
Russian forces use powerful air bombs to strike Ukrainian troops
Putin's visit to special operation zone answers many questions
Let us learn from Indigenous peoples
Camelot Redux — JFK, Jr. For President
Moscow unaware of Macron's plans for Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Ukraine uses US-made Switchblade drone to attack Russia
Kremlin comments on reports about Putin visiting Kherson region and LPR
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X