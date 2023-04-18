World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Shorten life: food habits that lead to the grave have become known

Health

Experts at the Mayo Clinic have identified certain eating habits that can shorten one's lifespan, revealing that even foods that are considered healthy can have a negative impact.

According to their research, it's best to avoid consuming too many diet drinks as they often contain sugar substitutes that can be harmful. Furthermore, inadequate water intake can also speed up the aging process and lead to poor health.

Juices with high sugar content should also be consumed in moderation, with natural alternatives being the preferable option. Frequent consumption of soda can lead to rapid weight gain and excessive cholesterol production.

Alcohol consumption can also decrease lifespan, as excessive drinking increases the risk of developing diabetes and certain types of cancer, according to Eat This, Not That.

