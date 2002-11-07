First case of delta plus coronavirus strain reported in Russia

In Russia, the first case of delta plus coronavirus infection was recorded.

"This is the only one case, most likely from abroad,” Darya Danilenko, deputy director of the Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza said.

This strain was recorded in isolated cases in the United States and Great Britain.

The specialist pointed out that it was too early to talk about the degree of danger of the delta plus strain. According to her, the clinical picture of patients infected with such a strain does not indicate whether it is more dangerous or fatal than other known variants of COVID-19.

On June 24, the head of Russia's consumer watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor), Anna Popova, said that the new delta plus coronavirus strain was not reported in Russia. The strain was identified in India, as well as in five other countries.

Specialists believe that the delta plus coronavirus strain may escape from antibodies, including vaccines and serums.

Russia starts Sputnik V vaccination for pregnant women

Meanwhile, the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus drug was allowed to vaccinate pregnant women, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

According to him, the decision was made in connection with positive clinical trials and the safety of the drug.

Health Minister Murashko also said that only 0.5 percent of citizens who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 may contract the disease.

Over the past 24 hours, as many as 20,393 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia. The daily incidence rate thus exceeds 20,000 cases for a second consecutive day. The total number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic has amounted to 5.409,088, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of the coronavirus infection said in its Telegram channel. On June 24, as many as 20,182 new positive cases were reported, which was highest number since January.