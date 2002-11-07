EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

First case of delta plus coronavirus strain reported in Russia

Health

In Russia, the first case of delta plus coronavirus infection was recorded.

First case of delta plus coronavirus strain reported in Russia

"This is the only one case, most likely from abroad,” Darya Danilenko, deputy director of the Smorodintsev Research Institute of Influenza said.

This strain was recorded in isolated cases in the United States and Great Britain.

The specialist pointed out that it was too early to talk about the degree of danger of the delta plus strain. According to her, the clinical picture of patients infected with such a strain does not indicate whether it is more dangerous or fatal than other known variants of COVID-19.

On June 24, the head of Russia's consumer watchdog (Rospotrebnadzor), Anna Popova, said that the new delta plus coronavirus strain was not reported in Russia. The strain was identified in India, as well as in five other countries.

Specialists believe that the delta plus coronavirus strain may escape from antibodies, including vaccines and serums.

Russia starts Sputnik V vaccination for pregnant women

Meanwhile, the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus drug was allowed to vaccinate pregnant women, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said.

According to him, the decision was made in connection with positive clinical trials and the safety of the drug.

Health Minister Murashko also said that only 0.5 percent of citizens who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 may contract the disease.

Over the past 24 hours, as many as 20,393 new cases of coronavirus were detected in Russia. The daily incidence rate thus exceeds 20,000 cases for a second consecutive day. The total number of people infected since the beginning of the pandemic has amounted to 5.409,088, the operational headquarters to combat the spread of the coronavirus infection said in its Telegram channel. On June 24, as many as 20,182 new positive cases were reported, which was highest number since January.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
First case of delta plus coronavirus strain reported in Russia
Russian heavy combat UAV Altius tests its weapons in action
Russia deploys Dagger hypersonic missiles in Syria
Russia bars non-vaccinated tourists from entering domestic Black Sea resorts
Open Letter to Humankind from Covid-19
HMS Defender incident in the Black Sea: Was it a bird or a ship?
EU sanctions against Belarus: Surprise, Russia!
'Russia for the Russians' skinhead chant leads to street fight in Moscow
UK denies reports about warning fire and bombs on HMS Defender
Russia lashes British military attache for HMS Defender incident
Popular
Former USSR
HMS Defender incident in the Black Sea: Was it a bird or a ship?

HMS Defender of the British Navy entered the territorial waters of Russia on June 23. Russian border guards opened warning fire on the British destroyer. UK said it did not happen

HMS Defender incident in the Black Sea: Was it a bird or a ship?
Open Letter to Humankind from Covid-19
Columnists
Open Letter to Humankind from Covid-19
Conflicts
Russia bars non-vaccinated tourists from entering domestic Black Sea resorts
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia deploys Dagger hypersonic missiles in Syria
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Open Letter to Humankind from Covid-19 Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Dmitry Sudakov HMS Defender incident in the Black Sea: Was it a bird or a ship? Dmitry Sudakov Anton Kulikov EU sanctions against Belarus: Surprise, Russia! Anton Kulikov
Former USSR
Russian heavy combat UAV Altius tests its weapons in action
First case of delta plus coronavirus strain reported in Russia
Health
First case of delta plus coronavirus strain reported in Russia
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy