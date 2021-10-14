EN RU FR PT
Russia records largest number of COVID-19 cases since pandemic start

Health

In Russia, as many as 986 people died of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. This is a new record for Russia since the start of the pandemic, the operational headquarters for the fight against the coronavirus infection said on October 14.

A day earlier, on October 13, 984 deaths were reported in Russia. The total death toll since the start of the pandemic thus amounts to 220,315 people. 

Over the past 24 hours, 31,299 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered in the Russian Federation. This is the largest number of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of positive cases during the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia has thus amounted to 7.892,980. A day earlier (October 13) 28,717 cases of the coronavirus infection were recorded in the country.

The largest number of positive cases of coronavirus infection has been identified in Moscow (6,712 - a record since July), St. Petersburg (2,345) and in the Moscow region (1,911).

The daily recovery rate amounted to 21,670, the total rate  – 6,937,756.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
