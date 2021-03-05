World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

WHO predicts the end of COVID-19 pandemic

Health

The coronavirus pandemic will last throughout 2021 and is about to end by early 2022, Hans Kluge, the head of the Regional Office for Europe of the World Health Organization said in an interview with German national daily Die Welt.

WHO predicts the end of COVID-19 pandemic

Kluge suggested that the pandemic will not recede during 2021, but the crisis will become more predictable and manageable.

The WHO representative described the previous year 2020 as "terra incognita, scientific and political darkness."

A year later, mankind knows much more about the coronavirus and developed tools to flight it, including diagnostics and vaccines, Kluge stressed.

"However, in my job it is important to be able to plan ahead. Therefore, I assume that the pandemic will end in early 2022," the head of the WHO European Office said.

He warned that this does not mean that the virus will completely disappear.

Earlier, Microsoft founder Bill Gates suggested that the world may not return to the pre-Covid  state until 2022, since the measures that are being taken now are "not enough to end the pandemic." The billionaire noted that the emergence of new strains of the virus and re-infections may lead to the fact that it will take mankind all of 2022 to fight the disease.

Last materials
The whole world increases defense budgets despite the pandemic
Why does the USA abandon military interventions policy?
A vision on the future
Biden creates nothing but storm in a tea cup trying to punish Russia
Working remotely: How to improve productivity for virtual teams
Sputnik V to revive Czechoslovakia
Coronavirus kills nearly 90% of Ukrainian patients on ventilators
Seven students fall to their deaths as railing collapses at university
Mikhail Gorbachev is 90. America also needs its own perestroika
Russian scientists unravel the mystery of Yamal sinkhole
Popular
Americas
Biden creates nothing but storm in a tea cup trying to punish Russia

The Biden administration has reproduced the sanctions that the Trump administration imposed on Russia for the alleged poisoning of the Skripals

Biden creates nothing but storm in a tea cup trying to punish Russia
Why does the USA abandon military interventions policy?
Americas
Why does the USA abandon military interventions policy?
Columnists
A vision on the future
Asia
The whole world increases defense budgets despite the pandemic
Lyuba Lulko Why does the USA abandon military interventions policy? Lyuba Lulko Costantino Ceoldo A vision on the future Costantino Ceoldo Alex Sanders Working remotely: How to improve productivity for virtual teams Alex Sanders
Working remotely: How to improve productivity for virtual teams
Real life stories
Working remotely: How to improve productivity for virtual teams
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy