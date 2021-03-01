World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia readies to test direct-acting drug against COVID-19 in humans

Health

The first phase of the clinical trials of Mir-19, a Russian direct-acting drug for coronavirus is to be completed by the middle of March of 2021. The second stage with the participation fo volunteers will begin afterwards, Veronika Skvortsova, the head of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, TASS reports.

Russia readies to test direct-acting drug against COVID-19 in humans

According to her, on December 30, the organization received permission to run the clinical trials, which began after the New Year.

"Taking into account the fact that this is a new molecule - it is new and patented and has no analogues - we go through the first phase very carefully, since we need to prove safety already in humans," Skvortsova said.

The drug is based on the use of microRNAs that block certain sites of the RNA virus. The head of FMBA assured that microRNAs are absolutely safe for humans. They do not affect the human genome and immunity, she added. At the same time, they effectively attack the infection and prevent complications, including pneumonitis and acute respiratory distress syndromes.

Earlier, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that Russian scientists developed several new medicines against coronavirus, which block the multiplication of the virus. The medicines were undergoing clinical trials, the minister also said.

Last materials
Russia readies to test direct-acting drug against COVID-19 in humans
The Message of Judas and the Black Messiah
The power in rejecting
Kremlin responds to Biden's 'Crimea is Ukraine' statement
USA wants to snatch keys to Africa away from Russia
Joe Biden leaves no hope for building cooperation with Russia
Japan prepared to attack foreign ships near Senkaku Islands
Biden administration chooses to strike Syria first
Ukrainian President Zelensky addresses Russia
KGB general says why Lee Harvey Oswald did not kill John F. Kennedy
Popular
News from the Kremlin
Kremlin responds to Biden's 'Crimea is Ukraine' statement

Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to US President Joe Biden's recent statement, in which he refused to recognize Crimea as Russia

Kremlin responds to Biden's 'Crimea is Ukraine' statement
The Message of Judas and the Black Messiah
Columnists
The Message of Judas and the Black Messiah
Family
The power in rejecting
Health
Russia readies to test direct-acting drug against COVID-19 in humans
David R. Hoffman The Message of Judas and the Black Messiah David R. Hoffman Romer Cherubim The power in rejecting Romer Cherubim Alexander Shtorm USA wants to snatch keys to Africa away from Russia Alexander Shtorm
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy