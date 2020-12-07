World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Doctors advise how to work out during coronavirus pandemic

Health

Sports activities do not create immunity to the coronavirus, but they do contribute to the resistance to the novel virus, sports medicine doctors believe.

Doctors advise how to work out during coronavirus pandemic

Ksenia Saprankova, a sports doctor in medicine, said in an interview with gazeta.ru that cardio, yoga and swimming improve the general condition of the body best of all as such sports increase the capacity of the lungs. This is an important factor during the coronavirus pandemic, the specialist believes. Those people who exercise at least twice a week usually do not have comorbidities that may aggravate the course of the coronavirus infection.

At the same time, long and exhausting physical exercises can be dangerous for the body, Saprankova said. They cause the body to release excessive amounts of lactic acid is released, which in turn causes the blood to thicken. It is worthy of note that one of the complications that raw coronavirus disease leads to is the development of blood clots.

To increase resistivity, physical exercises should be regular and not shorter than 30 minutes.

It is best to use all parts of the body when exercising. Exercises can be of moderate intensity too as they create a sufficient supply of oxygen to the body, which improves and stabilises metabolism.

Physical activity also has a good effect on lymph drainage, which is important for the elimination of toxins. Exercises also stabilize hormones, reduce stress hormone levels and slow down inflammatory responses. However, exercises can be dangerous if one has increased body temperature as it affects the heart and blood vessels. After the temperature drops, one can resume doing sports, albeit in a mild form - it is recommended to do morning exercises or exercises with one's own weight.

Last materials
Are we living in the times of peace or war?
Does the Russian-Turkish Union State have a future?
Russia holds large-scale music concerts amid second wave of pandemic
COVID-19 makes survivors age faster
We will die of science
Federal Security Service officer kills himself in Moscow Kremlin
Islamist terrorist wave hitting Europe: What needs to be done
Who killed Iran's most prominent nuclear scientist?
International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Popular
World
Does the Russian-Turkish Union State have a future?

"Russia and Turkey - From Cooperation to the Union. Why not? " - new article written by a well-known entrepreneur, politician (formerly a member of the Federation Council from Krasnodar and a PACE member), public figure Farhad Akhmedov - was published this week in several leading Russian media, and it claims to be a sensation which highlights various essential issues.

Does the Russian-Turkish Union State have a future?
Are we living in the times of peace or war?
Americas
Are we living in the times of peace or war?
Alexander Shtorm Are we living in the times of peace or war? Alexander Shtorm Contributor submission We will die of science Contributor submission Giovanni Giacalone Islamist terrorist wave hitting Europe: What needs to be done Giovanni Giacalone
Comments
Mr. Biden, Who asked America to lead the world?
We will die of science
We will die of science
We will die of science
Memo To Trump: What are you thinking!?!
Islamist terrorist wave hitting Europe: What needs to be done
Islamist terrorist wave hitting Europe: What needs to be done
Turkey is fuelling other conflicts near Russian borders
Turkey is fuelling other conflicts near Russian borders
Mr. Biden, Who asked America to lead the world?
We will die of science
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Turkey is fuelling other conflicts near Russian borders
Turkey is fuelling other conflicts near Russian borders
Xi Jinping wants China to expand to deflate USA's global domination bubble
We will die of science
Biden wants to recover the Iranian nuclear deal
Biden wants to recover the Iranian nuclear deal
Biden wants to recover the Iranian nuclear deal
Memo To Trump: What are you thinking!?!
Memo To Trump: What are you thinking!?!
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy