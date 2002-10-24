EN RU FR PT
Sex after vaccination is good, Russian doctor says

Health

There is nothing wrong with having sex after vaccination against COVID-19, Vladislav Zhemchugov, Doctor of Medical Sciences, specialist in especially dangerous infections, said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

According to him, sex is an energy-intensive process. However, according to the doctor, everything depends on the person. 

“I think that on the contrary, a higher emotional background contributes to an increase in immunity,” the specialist said.

At the same time, doctors generally recommend to refrain from intense physical activities, including sex, for three days after vaccination against coronavirus.

In addition, the head of the Gamaleya Center, Alexander Gintsburg, emphasized that prolonged physical activities cause a deficiency of glucose in the body, which can negatively affect the production of antibodies. Therefore, he urged 'not to indulge in marathons' after vaccination against COVID-19.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
