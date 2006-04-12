Russia fines Apple $12 million

Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) fined Apple 906 million rubles ($ 12 million), a message posted on the website of the agency said.

The fine was imposed for the violation of Russian antimonopoly laws. Last year, the FAS opened a case against Apple following a complaint from Kaspersky Lab. The department found out that the IT giant abused its dominant position in the market of mobile applications on the iOS operating system.

The FAS believes that Apple's actions have resulted in the provision of competitive advantage to its own products and simultaneous worsening of distribution conditions of competitors' products — parental control applications.

In addition, Apple Corporation will have remove from its documentation provisions entitling it to reject third-party applications in the App Store for whatever reason.

The company was also ordered not to allow preferential conditions for its own applications in comparison with other developers' applications.

Earlier, Germany accused Apple of abuse and violation of competition law. The US-based company was accused of depriving third-party companies of the ability to process commercially significant data of iOS users.