Gazprom to build world's second tallest building in St. Petersburg

Gazprom decided to build a new skyscraper in St. Petersburg - Lakhta Center 2. The new super building will be 703 meters in height, which will make it the second tallest building in the world, the company said in its Telegram channel.

“The project stipulates for the creation of a vertical urban environment in the form of a spiralling 703-meter tower. The concept symbolizes the inextricable link with the history and traditions of St. Petersburg: innovation and forward-looking optimism. The elegant tower will add another accent to the skyline of the city, shaped by different eras. Symbolically, this tower will complement the Lakhta Center tower as another top-class example of sustainable high-rise architecture,” Tony Kettle, the project architect said.

The project will be implemented by the company which is not affiliated with PJSC Gazprom, outside Gazprom's investment program, the press release says.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said that the construction of athe 700-meter skyscraper in St. Petersburg would "continue the traditions of St. Petersburg." He referred to the Peter and Paul Fortress with the cathedral of the same name - when Peter the Great laid the foundation of the fortress in the early 18th century, it was one of the tallest buildings in the world.

The world's tallest building in the world today is the 828-meter Burj Khalifa Tower in Dubai.

The 632-meter Shanghai Tower, completed in 2015, comes second.

In 2012, Gazprom launched the construction of the 460-meter-high Lakhta Center skyscraper in the Primorsky District of St. Petersburg. The construction project still continues to this day: the building itself has been completed, but finishing works inside are still underway.