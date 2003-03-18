EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Gazprom to build world's second tallest building in St. Petersburg

Business » Companies

Gazprom decided to build a new skyscraper in St. Petersburg - Lakhta Center 2. The new super building will be 703 meters in height, which will make it the second tallest building in the world, the company said in its Telegram channel.

Gazprom to build world's second tallest building in St. Petersburg

“The project stipulates for the creation of a vertical urban environment in the form of a spiralling 703-meter tower. The concept symbolizes the inextricable link with the history and traditions of St. Petersburg: innovation and forward-looking optimism. The elegant tower will add another accent to the skyline of the city, shaped by different eras. Symbolically, this tower will complement the Lakhta Center tower as another top-class example of sustainable high-rise architecture,” Tony Kettle, the project architect said. 

The project will be implemented by the company which is not affiliated with PJSC Gazprom, outside Gazprom's investment program, the press release says.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said that the construction of athe 700-meter skyscraper in St. Petersburg would "continue the traditions of St. Petersburg." He referred to the Peter and Paul Fortress with the cathedral of the same name - when Peter the Great laid the foundation of the fortress in the early 18th century, it was one of the tallest buildings in the world.

  • The world's tallest building in the world today is the 828-meter Burj Khalifa Tower in Dubai.
  • The 632-meter Shanghai Tower, completed in 2015, comes second. 

In 2012, Gazprom launched the construction of the 460-meter-high Lakhta Center skyscraper in the Primorsky District of St. Petersburg. The construction project still continues to this day: the building itself has been completed, but finishing works inside are still underway.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Gazprom to build world's second tallest building in St. Petersburg
Latvia spits in the souls of Belarusian people
Putin and Biden to meet in Switzerland to try to avoid unpleasant surprises
Tu-22M3, 'aircraft carrier killers' deployed at Khmeimim airbase in Syria
EU makes Belarus no-fly zone following Ryanair scandal
Roman Protasevich arrest: What was the crime and what will be the punishment?
Alexander Lukashenko to meet Vladimir Putin amid Ryanair scandal
Kremlin too confused to comment on Roman Protasevich arrest
Terrorist Roman Protasevich goes to where he belongs
Lose weight without spending a cent
Popular
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Tu-22M3, 'aircraft carrier killers' deployed at Khmeimim airbase in Syria

Three long-range Tu-22M3 bombers flew to the Russian Khmeimim airbase in Syria, where they will be based for the first time

Tu-22M3, 'aircraft carrier killers' deployed at Khmeimim airbase in Syria
Latvia spits in the souls of Belarusian people
Europe
Latvia spits in the souls of Belarusian people
Europe
EU makes Belarus no-fly zone following Ryanair scandal
Americas
Putin and Biden to meet in Switzerland to try to avoid unpleasant surprises
Lyuba Lulko Latvia spits in the souls of Belarusian people Lyuba Lulko Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Lose weight without spending a cent Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Alexander Shtorm Who loses and wins the war between Israel and Hamas Alexander Shtorm
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy