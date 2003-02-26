EN RU FR PT
Russia to launch largest plastic waste processing plant

The date of the launch of the largest plastic waste processing plant in Russia has been announced. The industrial facility will be located in the Moscow region. The plant will make it possible to sort and dispose of waste in an environmentally-friendly way, TASS reports.

The giant joint venture of domestic companies dealing with the problems of handling and processing solid municipal waste - Ecoline-Vtorplast - will be built in the Yegoryevsk urban district by the end of 2022.

“The goal of the project is the production of pellets and plastic processing. We will probably have the largest plant at the time of its launch - 43,000 tons of finished products per year, or maybe even more. This will allow us not to send a huge amount of potential recyclable materials for disposal, but return them to recycling,” said Yevgeny Mikhailov, Chairman of Ecoline Board of Directors.

The new plant will be the first plant in Russia that will be created in cooperation between a waste management operator and a recycling company. Investments in the project amount to about two billion rubles. The enterprise will create 150 new jobs for the population of the Moscow region.

The plant will have four processing lines: bottle PET (for the production of new bottles and food grade plastic), hard plastics HDPE (02) and PP (05), film plastics and LDPE bags (04). The authors of the project expect that the new plant will start producing trash containers some time in the future.

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
