Rospatent approves bid to extend Ikea trademark rights in Russia

IKEA extended the right to its trademark in Russia until August 2033.

Photo: flickr.com by Trevor from Ottawa, Ontario is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

The IKEA trademark package included: the yellow-blue logo, a full list of company services and the right to officially sell its products in Russia.

The headquarters of the corporation in the Netherlands submitted an application to Rospatent on August 1, 2023. The application was approved on February 2.

Simply put, with this in hand, IKEA will be able to return to the Russian market at any moment to work in the country again.

Ingka Group suspended operations of its IKEA stores in Russia in March 2022, following the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine. The company held an online sale of its goods and finally shut down its businesses in Russia in August.

Ingka is the largest owner of retail real estate in Russia.

Ingka's real estate portfolio in Russia includes 14 Mega shopping centres (in Moscow, Moscow region, Leningrad region, Omsk, Ufa, Rostov, Samara, Adygea, Kazan, Yekaterinburg, Novosibirsk and Nizhny Novgorod), hypermarkets in which IKEA stores operated, as well as areas where construction of new shopping centres was planned but not yet started.

