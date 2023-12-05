World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Summary of BRICS+ Fashion Summit — Day 5

Business

BRICS+ Fashion Summit, the International Forum, came to an end in Moscow. It took place from 28 November to 2 December. This event powered by Fund of Fashion and supported by the Moscow Government, was attended by delegations from 60 countries. On the last day of the Forum, all the key events took place in the underground exhibition space of Zaryadye Park.

Photo: BRICS+ Fashion Summit press service

120+ brands from Argentina, Brazil, Italy, Burundi, Egypt, India, Indonesia, China, Libya, Nigeria, Serbia, Tunisia, Turkey, and other countries took part in the B2B-showroom on the final day of the event. Designers and buyers once again met for business matchmaking there.

Speakers from Russia, India, Columbia, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka participated in the fashion intensive course. During the lectures and seminars included the speakers talked about collaborations, brand philosophy, zero waste production, and inclusivity.

Moreover, the final day hosted the fashion shows by Batakovic Belgrade — a Serbian brand of modern classics, and Lucas Leão — a designer from Brazil. The Serbia-based designer demonstrated a womenswear collection with pants suits, shirts, overcoats, and bodycon dresses. The heroine of Batakovic Belgrade is self-confident and desirable. She looks striking and feminine in any kind of clothes.

Lucas Leão is known for his skillful use of architectural shapes. It was most noticeable in the minimalist garments showcased with the dominant pastel hues and monochrome looks, as well as ingenuous and laconic silhouettes. All the models coming up the catwalk resembled sculptures that had suddenly come to life. This was because this Brazil-based designer is a master when it comes to draperies.

Another remarkable event that took place on the final day of the Forum was dedicated to sustainable fashion. During their upcycling workshops, the Russian designers told the participants how things can be upcycled and reused.

The New Fashion Industry Forum, which is part of BRICS+ Fashion Summit, was hosted by Khlebzavod Space with the support of VK Communities Operations. There, the visitors were able to attend 18 hours of lectures presented by business, fashion, and retail experts.

