UK's maker of Durex condoms decides not to leave Russian market

Reckitt Benckiser, a British company that produces, among other things, Durex condoms, decided not to leave the Russian market, Baza Telegram channel said with a reference to an anonymous source.

Photo: pixabay.com

The UK-based company does not intend to either wrap up its business or transfer it to anyone. Former CEO Laxman Narasimhan, who left the company in September 2022, earlier spoke about Reckitt Benckiser's pullout from the Russian against the background of the crisis in Ukraine.

Reckitt Benckiser manufactures and distributes a variety of products in more than 200 countries of the world. It is widely known for such brands as Vanish and Cilit Bang cleaning products, Nurofen pain reliever, Strepsils cough drops and Durex condoms.

In April 2022, it was said that Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc started alienating its business in Russia against the backdrop of events in Ukraine.

Earlier in July 2023 it was reported that Swedish company Essity that owns Zewa and Libresse brands (toilet paper and women's hygiene products), announced its final withdrawal from the Russian market. The company sold Russian assets for as much as $117 million. The assets were transferred to New Technologies LLC, owned by businessman Igor Shilov.