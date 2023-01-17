World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to be produced in India

Business

Russian-Indian joint enterprise Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited intends to completely localise the production of AK-203 assault rifles in India, TASS reports with reference to Russia's defence export giant Rosoboronexport.

"The production plans of the joint venture include plans for the 100-percent localisation of the production of AK-203 assault rifles in India," the company noted. "In addition, the joint venture may increase production and upgrade to produce prospective models on the platform of the Kalashnikov assault rifle,” Rosoboronexport said.

In October, the company promised that the Russian-Indian plant for the production of AK-203 Kalashnikov assault rifles (7.62 by 39 mm caliber) in the Indian city of Corva would be ready to begin the production of weapons before the end of 2022.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships disappear to launch large-scale offensive

The sudden "disappearance" of almost all warships of Russia's Black Sea Fleet from the port of Novorossiysk is not accidental at all

Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships disappear to launch large-scale offensive
Putin gets ready for hot war with NATO. Russians need to be prepared
Putin gets ready for hot war with NATO. Russians need to be prepared
No existing weapon can intercept Russia's doomsday weapon, the Poseidon
Ukraine is to blame for Dnipro apartment building rocket blast - Kremlin
Putin gets ready for hot war with NATO. Russians need to be prepared Lyuba Lulko 2023: Janus. Even death is better than this Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Tanking Western Economies for Zelensky Tank Weapons Guy Somerset
Kremlin: Britain's Challenger 2 tanks burn and they will burn just like others
Zelensky's adviser Arestovych faces fierce criticism for his remarks about Dnipro blast
2023: Janus. Even death is better than this
2023: Janus. Even death is better than this
Last materials
Putin gets ready for hot war with NATO. Russians need to be prepared
2023: Janus. Even death is better than this
Russia's Black Sea Fleet warships disappear to launch large-scale offensive
No existing weapon can intercept Russia's doomsday weapon, the Poseidon
Zelensky's adviser Arestovych faces fierce criticism for his remarks about Dnipro blast
Ukraine is to blame for Dnipro apartment building rocket blast - Kremlin
Kremlin: Britain's Challenger 2 tanks burn and they will burn just like others
Russia and Belarus launch joint tactical flight exercises
Tanking Western Economies for Zelensky Tank Weapons
PMC Wagner founder Prigozhin upset about attempts to steal victory from his fighters
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy