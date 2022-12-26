World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia's largest bank sends huge package of documents to China for its first branch

Business

Sberbank — Russia's largest state-owned bank — has the only foreign branch in India. In early November it was reported that Sberbank was going to open a branch in China. According to Alexander Vedyakhin, deputy chairman of the board, all the necessary documents have been sent to China, RBC reports.

Russia's largest bank sends huge package of documents to China for its first branch

"We have been communicating with the People's Bank of China a lot lately. We have sent a massive package of documents there, as the Chinese regulator is very meticulous about documents. I hope that by the end of 2023 we will be able to open a branch in China. It usually takes 1.5-2 years, but we hope that by the end of 2023 we will already have a branch in this country,” Alexander Vedyakhin said.

  • Sberbank opened a representative office in China in 2010;
  • A representative office of Sberbank appeared in Germany in 2009;
  • Sberbank has only one branch abroad — in New Delhi, India.

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, Sberbank came under sanctions from Western states: the United States and Great Britain froze the bank's assets and banned citizens from doing business with it, whereas the EU disconnected Sberbank from the SWIFT interbank data exchange system.

Sberbank representatives later said that sanctions would affect the current situation in international settlements. In early June, the bank stopped making yuan settlements. Frank Media website then said that Sberbank suspended yuan settlements due to the policy of a correspondent bank. Ten days later, the bank resumed settlements in the Chinese currency.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ernilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russia destroys HIMARS repairing station in Donetsk People's Republic

The Russian forces destroyed a repairing station of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that housed two HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) manufactured in the United States

Russia destroys HIMARS repairing station in Donetsk People's Republic
Three Russian military men killed at Engels airfield during Ukraine drone attack
Three Russian military men killed at Engels airfield during Ukraine drone attack
South Korea panics as North Korean UAVs invade airspace
Russian spy allegedly found working at German Federal Intelligence Service
The Russians Invade America! Guy Somerset Turkey wants to catch all of post-Soviet space in its web Lyuba Lulko Crazy sanctions Costantino Ceoldo
Last materials
Russia's largest bank sends huge package of documents to China for its first branch
Russian spy allegedly found working at German Federal Intelligence Service
South Korea panics as North Korean UAVs invade airspace
Russia destroys HIMARS repairing station in Donetsk People's Republic
Three Russian military men killed at Engels airfield during Ukraine drone attack
The Russians Invade America!
Moscow unaware of Ukraine's new peace plan
Turkey wants to catch all of post-Soviet space in its web
Crazy sanctions
Russia gives conditions to start discussing security guarantees for Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy