H&M Russia staff say goodbye to customers in touching video

H&M clothing, footwear and accessories store on Tverskaya Street in Moscow closed on November 30.

An employee was filmed removing store banners and signs. A note to customers on a window says that the store is permanently closed, but all returns will be processed accordingly.

The staff of H&M Russia recorded a video in which they say goodbye to customers.

H&M opened its three-storeyed flagship store in Moscow in 2017. It featured men's women's children's and home departments.

On July 18, H&M announced it was winding down its businesses in Russia amid operational problems and an unstable political situation. H&M Group CEO Helena Helmersson thanked Russian employees for their work.

In November, it was reported that H&M in Russia would be replaced by domestic brands. According to Nadezhda Tsvetkova, head of CORE.XP retail space leasing, Lime, Snezhnaya Koroleva, as well as Zarina, Befree, Sela, Love Republic (part of Melon Fashion Group (MFG)), will take trading floors of the Swedish retailer.