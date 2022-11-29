New Russian McDonald's to have books instead of toys in Kids Combos

Russia's Vkusno i Tochka (Tasty and That's It) fast food chain, which appeared n the country instead of McDonald's, will have meal combos for children similarly to Happy Meal, the company's press service told RBC. The sets will be called "Kids Combos." The company will remove toys from the sets to replace them with books.

The new products will be available at restaurants of the network from December 12 in Novokuznetsk, Novosibirsk, Berdsk, Barnaul, Tomsk, Kemerovo and Krasnoyarsk. Kids Combos will be available throughout Russia starting from January.

Kids Combos will include nuggets, cheese snacks, classic burgers, salads, carrot sticks and apple wedges, as well as a drink of choice, a representative of Tasty and That's It said.

Instead of toys, customers will have one of 14 exclusive books from CLEVER publishing house with a variety of puzzles. It will be possible to collect such books over time.

Oleg Paroev, the head of the network, said in summer that it would be difficult for his company to conclude licensing agreements for gift products based on cartoons, since most of them were filmed in Western countries. Nevertheless, Paroev promised that the company would soon be able to make little customers happy again.

On November 28, it was reported that nine McDonald's restaurants operating at airports and railway stations in Moscow and St. Petersburg would turn into Tasty and That's It. The owner of those restaurants, McDonald's former franchisee Razvitie ROST signed a brand change agreement with Alexander Govor's enterprise.