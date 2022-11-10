World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Spanish brands Zara and Bershka that left the Russian market after the start of the special operation in Ukraine plan to return. It is believed that their stores will reopen in Russia in early 2023, Mash Telegram channel reports.

According to the channel, Bershka's new name will be Br, and Zara's — Z. The new owners of the business thus want to keep part of the former name in order to attract customers' attention.

Other brands that are part of Inditex, such as Pull&Bear and Stradivarius, will return to the country as well.

On October 25, it was reported that Inditex agreed to sell the Russian division to its Lebanese franchisee Daher Group. The holding will stop its operations in Russia after it decided to suspend its activities in the country on March 5.

It was also said that the first few hundred Zara stores under the new management would reopen in Russia in early spring 2023.

