World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Global Times: Putin's ultimatum and US actions hit the dollar hard

Business

The current situation is an example of how Moscow, by requiring the West to pay for gas only in rubles, strengthened its economy, and some anti-Russian moves by the United States prompted other countries to start abandoning the dollar, writes the Chinese Global Times.

Global Times: Putin's ultimatum and US actions hit the dollar hard

"Such a bold measure (Russia's ultimatum) immediately helped to stabilize the value of the ruble and significantly mitigate the negative impact of Western sanctions," the publication says.

In addition, the actions of the US authorities - the freezing of Russian assets and the wrong monetary policy - also play against the US currency, the article notes.

The idea that the US could seize the assets of anyone who refuses to bow to Washington's dictates is indeed unnerving and encourages more countries to diversify their reserve assets away from the dollar.

According to the authors, the US Federal Reserve only cares about the interests of America and Wall Street investors, and the US central bank has often been wrong lately, provoking ups and downs in liquidity and inflationary crises.

Thus, the unprecedented Western sanctions imposed on Russia, including restrictions on its Central Bank, now increasingly threaten to weaken the dominance of the US dollar and could lead to even greater fragmentation of the international monetary system, the material concluded.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
Popular
Hotspots and Incidents
La Repubblica: Russian Varyag cruiser blocks US aircraft carrier strike group in Adriatic

The Russian missile cruiser Varyag, which is currently staying in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea, blocked the US Navy aircraft carrier strike group in the Adriatic Sea

La Repubblica: Russian Varyag cruiser blocks US aircraft carrier strike group in Adriatic
American Marine: Pro-Russian ideas are spreading among US mercenaries in Ukraine
World
American Marine: Pro-Russian ideas are spreading among US mercenaries in Ukraine
Former USSR
The United States holds military exercises with CSTO countries. Russia keeps silence
World
The Guardian reveals when the West will stab Ukraine in the back
Lyuba Lulko The United States holds military exercises with CSTO countries. Russia keeps silence Lyuba Lulko John Stanton Surviving America’s Industrial Manufacturing, Quality Centric Health Care System John Stanton Anton Kulikov New prices on energy will shock Europeans in October Anton Kulikov
Hotspots and Incidents
Ammo depot with rockets for 50 HIMARS systems destroyed
Society
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko: Zelensky wants to strip me of Ukrainian citizenship
Ukrainian General: This isn't Call of Duty –– US warehouses are empty
World
Ukrainian General: This isn't Call of Duty –– US warehouses are empty
Last materials
Daily Express: Putin's statement on the supply of arms to Russia's allies alarms the West
Onet.pl: Polish authorities lie about the gas situation
Sohu: Russia deliberately doesn't hit the supply lines of Western weapons in Ukraine
Bloomberg: Europe is turning its back on Ukraine
Russia debunks the myth of the West's superweapon
Global Times: Putin's ultimatum and US actions hit the dollar hard
Surgeon mutilates 7-year-old boy during home circumcision
Ukrainian saboteurs explode power lines feeding Kursk Nuclear Power Plant
Ammo explosions in Crimea: Several hurt, trains delayed
The United States holds military exercises with CSTO countries. Russia keeps silence
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy