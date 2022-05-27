EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

Asia for the first time overtakes Europe in terms of purchases of Russian oil

Business

In April, Asia became the largest importer of Russian oil for the first time, overtaking Europe, Bloomberg reported, citing analysts at Kpler.
It is noted that "in May, this gap will increase."

Asia for the first time overtakes Europe in terms of purchases of Russian oil

According to analyst Jane Xie, the total volume of oil from Russia for the two largest buyers in Asia - India and China - rose to a record level, mainly due to increased purchases from India.

"While deliveries this month are likely to be slightly lower, they will still only be beaten by last month's record," says expert.

According to Kpler analysts, as of May 26, the tankers were transporting about 57 million barrels of the Urals oil and 7.3 million barrels of Russian Far East oil ESPO. At the end of February, the figures were at the level of 19 million Urals and 5.7 million ESPO.

According to Bloomberg, most of the tankers with Russian oil go to India and China, as other countries have limited imports due to the situation in Ukraine. At the same time, these Asian countries, according to experts, bought up millions of barrels at a bargain price.

Deliveries are increasing, despite a serious lengthening of the route. The way of the tanker from the western ports of Russia to China takes about two months one way.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
News
Popular
World
Russian tank blown up by a mine turns out to be a bait for Ukraine in Donbass

In one of the districts of Donbass, a situation occurred that received a response on the Web. The Russian tank T-72BZ was blown up by a mine, but it is not that simple.

Russian tank blown up by a mine turns out to be a bait for Ukraine in Donbass
DPR militia find group of Ukrainian soldiers who hid themselves at Azovstal
Hotspots and Incidents
DPR militia find group of Ukrainian soldiers who hid themselves at Azovstal
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian forces destroy electronic intelligence centre in Ukraine
World
Putin frowns as EU freezes 23 bln euro of Russian assets
Lyuba Lulko Germany wants to go back to coal and fuel oil. Greta Thunberg does not care Lyuba Lulko Andreas C Chrysafis A minnow in troubled waters Andreas C Chrysafis John V. The Current Level of Western Indoctrination is now a Threat to Humanity John V.
Europe
Germany wants to go back to coal and fuel oil. Greta Thunberg does not care
World
Ukraine threatens Hungary 'something could happen' to the Druzhba oil pipeline
WP: EU сomplies with Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles
World
WP: EU сomplies with Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles
Last materials
CDS: Johnson invites Zelensky to create an anti-Russia alliance
Stoltenberg names the condition for the entry of Finland and Sweden into NATO
Asia for the first time overtakes Europe in terms of purchases of Russian oil
Video shows aerial view of TOS-1A flamethrowers attacking Ukrainian positions
Germany wants to go back to coal and fuel oil. Greta Thunberg does not care
Roman Abramovich sells Chelsea
Child killed as bomb explodes at Mariupol school
Ukraine threatens Hungary 'something could happen' to the Druzhba oil pipeline
Finnish General Toveri says Winter War can repeat in Ukraine
WP: EU сomplies with Russian demand to pay for gas in rubles
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy