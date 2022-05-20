EN RU FR PT
Gerhard Schroeder to leave Rosneft's board of directors

Gerhard Schroeder and Matthias Warnig announced the impossibility of extending their powers on the board of directors of Rosneft.

Gerhard Schroeder to leave Rosneft's board of directors

"We understand their decision and thank them for the continued support. The company's standards will continue to use the approaches they have implemented for comprehensive analysis, careful planning and modeling of ongoing projects, as well as the principles of long-term and taking into account the interests of our partners on a market basis," the statement of the oil company says. 

Rosneft also announced the invaluable role of Schroeder and Warnig "in the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in Russia and Germany aimed at improving the efficiency of the German economy and its industry, and the well-being of its citizens."

Schroeder has been chairing the board of directors of Rosneft since 2017. Warnig joined the Board in 2011, since July 2014 - permanent Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors. Both have the status of independent directors.

Author`s name: Petr Ernilin
