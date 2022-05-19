EN RU FR PT
Author`s name Petr Ermilin

McDonald's names the buyer of the Russian part of its business

American McDonald's will sell its business in the Russian Federation to a partner from Siberia - Alexander Govor, an oilman from Novokuznetsk. This is was confirmed in a press release of the company.

The entrepreneur will develop the company under a new brand. Govor has been working with McDonald's as a licensee for almost 10 years. Now he has 25 enterprises operating, the businessman opened them as a franchise. Perhaps the deal will require approval from the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia. The deal will be closed in the coming weeks.

The entrepreneur also promised to pay salaries to employees in the regions until the deal is closed.

  • Businessman Alexander Govor, the new owner of McDonald's Russia business, is the co-owner and the co-founder of the Neftekhimservice oil refinery. He also owns Park Inn Hotel and a chain of medical clinics in Novokuznetsk.
  • His son, Roman Govor, is a member of the Council of People's Deputies of the Kemerovo Region at United Russia faction. He is engaged in business activities with his father.

