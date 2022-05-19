McDonald's names the buyer of the Russian part of its business

American McDonald's will sell its business in the Russian Federation to a partner from Siberia - Alexander Govor, an oilman from Novokuznetsk. This is was confirmed in a press release of the company.

The entrepreneur will develop the company under a new brand. Govor has been working with McDonald's as a licensee for almost 10 years. Now he has 25 enterprises operating, the businessman opened them as a franchise. Perhaps the deal will require approval from the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia. The deal will be closed in the coming weeks.

The entrepreneur also promised to pay salaries to employees in the regions until the deal is closed.