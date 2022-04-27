"Gazprom" suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland

"Gazprom" reported about full suspension of gas supplies to Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and Polish PGNiG because of the refusal to pay for the fuel in rubles.

"Gazprom Export has notified Bulgargaz and PGNiG about the suspension of gas supplies starting from April 27 and till the moment of payment in accordance with the order established by the decree (of the president - Ed.)," reads the publication in Telegram-channel.

It is noted that as of the end of the working day on April 26, no payments were made under the new system.

The company reminded that Bulgaria and Poland are transit states. In case they start unauthorized withdrawal of raw materials from the volumes intended for third countries, supplies for transit will be reduced by this amount.