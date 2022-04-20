EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

Zara wants to return to Russia

Business

Oscar Garcia Maceiras, the Chief Executive Officer of Inditex, a Spanish chain of clothing store, said that the company would like to return to the Russian market, Investing.com reports.

Zara wants to return to Russia

The company continues monitoring the situation in Ukraine. Inditex intends to resume cooperation with Russia as soon as conditions for cooperation become favorable, he added.

Inditex is a parent company to such brands such as Zara, Bershka, Stradivarius and Pull&Bear. Inditex closed over 500 of its stores in Russia and Ukraine after Russia launched the military operation in the country.

Putin: A holy place is never empty

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, when asked about the decision of such brands as Zara, H&M and Uniqlo to leave the Russian market, recalled the Russian proverb that literally sounds as "a holy place is never empty" (if there is a gap, something will fill it).

According to Putin, it is Russian brands and designers who can take their place.

"If someone leaves the Russian market, then the holy place is never empty. I would like domestic manufacturers to take it,” Putin said.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team, Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
News
Popular
Russia
Russia readies to use new methods of warfare in Donbass

Russia will be implementing new ways of warfare, Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu said. Russia would be developing the army and the navy in order to better adapt to modern conditions of "armed confrontation."

Russia readies to use new methods of warfare in Donbass
Hiding weapons is no more necessary: Russia sees through NATO's trick in Ukraine
World
Hiding weapons is no more necessary: Russia sees through NATO's trick in Ukraine
Columnists
US empire strikes back: Russia takes the hits, China lives in fear
Hotspots and Incidents
More than 100 civilians leave Azovstal basements
Petr Ernilin Zelensky has not buried the bodies of Bucha massacre victims Petr Ernilin John Stanton US empire strikes back: Russia takes the hits, China lives in fear John Stanton Lyuba Lulko For USA, France is a genetic distortion in European mindset Lyuba Lulko
Russia
Russian Security Council V.C. Medvedev: we need to prepare for NATO's aggression
World
Former British government adviser: Russia may attack NATO military base
Azovstal in Mariupol to fall in the next couple of days
Hotspots and Incidents
Azovstal in Mariupol to fall in the next couple of days
Last materials
Zara wants to return to Russia
Bloomberg: new stage of Russia's operation in Ukraine could be more successful
Ukrainian Nazi, who spoke before Greek Parliament, killed in Mariupol
Moscow loses trust in Kiev negotiators
Putin: Russia will work to bring peace to Donbass
Zelensky has not buried the bodies of Bucha massacre victims
Matthew Lynn: Germany to be 'punished' over Russian gas stance
DPR: Kyiv "captures" Maryinka to hide Ukraine Forces' massive losses
“We have only a few hours left”: Ukrainian officer begs "world leaders" to help
More than 100 civilians leave Azovstal basements
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy