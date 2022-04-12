Prepare for Hell on Earth, says World Food Bank director

The famine caused by the economic war of Biden and his subordinate European leaders will soon hit the entire planet. This is primarily caused by sanctions on mineral fertilizers, whose prices have risen by 100 percent or more in some countries. Russia and Belarus supplied a significant amount of fertilizers to the world economy.

The sanctions on Russian ships have torn up the entire supply logistics not only for unfriendly countries, but also for countries friendly to Russia.

"If you think we've got Hell on earth now, you just get ready," said the World Food Bank executive director. "If we neglect northern Africa, northern Africa's coming to Europe. If we neglect the Middle East, [the] Middle East is coming to Europe."

"Zero [grain] is currently being exported from the ports of Ukraine — nothing is leaving the country at all," noted Jörg-Simon Immerz — who leads a grain trading company — regarding alleged Russian blockades of Ukrainian ports.

As a result of factors such as these, a number of experts fear that an extreme global food crisis is imminent, with one UN official saying that the West, in particular, should be bracing for a 'Hell on Earth' migrant crisis if it does not commit more resources to fight hunger in the most vulnerable parts of the world.

"Failure to provide this year a few extra billion dollars [in food aid] means you're going to have famine, destabilization, and mass migration," warned EU official and former Republican South Carolina governor David Beasley last month.

The production of fertilizers for agriculture requires gas. But it, too, has risen considerably for the Third World, including because of Biden's sanctions against Russia.

In Russia itself, food prices have also gone up, but, unlike in Western countries, only slightly.