EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Author`s name Pravda.Ru

World of Tanks developer Wargaming leaves Russia and Belarus

Business

Wargaming Group Limited, a Belarusian video game company now headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus, has announced its decision to withdraw from the markets of Russia and Belarus, the company said in a statement.

World of Tanks developer Wargaming leaves Russia and Belarus

"We will be completing the operational transition with all due speed while remaining in full compliance with all laws and ensuring the ongoing safety and support of our employees," Wargaming said in a LinkedIn statement. "Despite the magnitude of this decision, we as a company are confident in the future of our business and are committed to delivering quality games to our players."

The company, which is best known for its World of Tanks online game, said it had made the decision to withdraw and close offices in Russia and Belarus following a strategic review of business operations around the world in recent weeks.

On March 31, the company reportedly transferred its gaming business in Russia and Belarus to the local management of Lesta Studio, which is no longer affiliated with Wargaming.

During the transitional period, the company's products will still be available to users from Russia and Belarus.

The company said that it was expecting significant losses as a result of this decision. Yet, the company is confident of its future and new high quality games.

Wargaming is a developer of video games. The company is headquartered in Cyprus. Its development centers are located in Minsk, Kiev, Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities of the world.

In mid-March, GSC Game World, a Ukrainian company, announced its refusal to sell its games in Russia. The studio's new title — S. T.A.L.K.E.R 2 — will be available only to those Russian users who have previously placed digital pre-orders for the game.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name: Editorial Team
News
Popular
World
Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast

Russian nuclear submarine of the Borey project, which carries 16 Bulava ballistic missiles on board, unexpectedly appeared off the coast of the United States

Russian submarine with 160 nukes on board surfaces off US coast
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Russian general killed in Ukraine
World
Murmansk-BN systems turn F-35 fighters into scrap metal near Russian borders
Russia
Mission-ready nuclear submarines of Russian Pacific Navy urgently leave port
Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey The Global Thinking Project versus The Truth Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Igor Bukker 'Putin knows': Trump asks to leak dirt on Biden’s son Igor Bukker Hans Vogel Business in Ukraine Hans Vogel
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Su-30SM fighter attacks NATO's F-35 over Black Sea
Former USSR
Ukraine is illegitimate as a state. It has been since 2014
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Europe
NATO uses Ukraine as Trojan horse to strike nuclear blow on Russia
Last materials
World of Tanks developer Wargaming leaves Russia and Belarus
Putin signs decree imposing visa restrictions against Russia-unfriendly states
What happened in Bucha and who is going to be punished for it?
Woman from Mariupol maternity hospital explains what happened on March 9
Russia confirms Ukraine attacked Belgorod oil depot
Psaki to leave the White House for an on-air job
Ukraine refuses to confirm Russian oil depot attack
Russian Foreign Ministry cracks down on Chanel for its Nazi stance
EU to go harsh on China in case it helps Russia with Ukraine
12-year-old teen shot by another student of the same age in South Carolina
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2022, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy