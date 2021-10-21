EN RU FR PT
World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Russia bans dozens of Samsung smartphones

Business » Companies

South Korean company Samsung Electronics and its Russian subsidiary were prohibited from importing into Russia, offering and selling 61 models of its smartphones, including the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. This decision was made by the Moscow Arbitration Court as part of a patent trial, RIA Novosti reports.

Russia bans dozens of Samsung smartphones

The case was filed after Switzerland's Sqwin SA opposed the use of the Samsung Pay payment service in Russia. The Swiss company claimed that the service violated its right for an invention "System of electronic payments" which was protected by the Russian patent law.

In July, a Russian court prohibited Samsung Electronics Rus Company and Samsung Electronics from selling products that supported Samsung Pay. However, the models of the devices were not specified in the court ruling. As a result, in August the plaintiff filed a motion indicating that the court had not fully considered the amended requirements.

The new decision, issued on October 19, contains the list of specific models. It includes smartphones manufactured since 2017. The devices, the court ruling notes, when used in accordance with their purpose, automatically use the patented technology. 

According to Rospatent (the Russian Federal Agency for Patents), the rights for the invention belong to Viktor Gulchenko, who lives in Switzerland. The patent holder is Sqwin SA. At the same time, the registration date of the patent is indicated as April 23, 2019, and the starting date of its validity is December 2, 2013. 

The description to the invention states that it relates to systems for making online payments using the buyer's mobile device and the seller's cash register system.

The defendants appealed the decision of the first instance and did not come into legal force. Previously, experts did not rule out that Apple Pay and Google Pay may also be prohibited in Russia should Samsung fail to overturn it. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
Last materials
Eric Zemmour, nationalist Covid dissident may take office as President of France
Russian boxer kills wild bear while on camping trip
Oleg Deripaska says everything he thinks about US establishment
Putin announces lockdown in Russia
Reasons behind bizarre death of four Russian tourists in Albania remain unclear
In Turkmenistan, students ordered to always carry books written by president
Russians say how much they need for comfortable life
Russia has all the power to cut the wings of the dove of peace - NATO
Lloyd Austin claims Russia started war in Ukraine, but USA fuelled it up first
Iran wants to buy Russian fighter aircraft and helicopters
Popular
News from the Kremlin
Putin announces lockdown in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a short-term lockdown in Russia that would last  from October 30 to November 7 (with the preservation of wages)

Putin announces lockdown in Russia
Russian boxer kills wild bear while on camping trip
Real life stories
Russian boxer kills wild bear while on camping trip
Real life stories
Reasons behind bizarre death of four Russian tourists in Albania remain unclear
Companies
Oleg Deripaska says everything he thinks about US establishment
Lyuba Lulko Eric Zemmour, nationalist Covid dissident may take office as President of France Lyuba Lulko Alexander Artamonov Russia has all the power to cut the wings of the dove of peace - NATO Alexander Artamonov Igor Bukker Why not call air passengers comrades, if they can no longer be called ladies and gentlemen? Igor Bukker
Europe
Eric Zemmour, nationalist Covid dissident may take office as President of France
Real life stories
Russians say how much they need for comfortable life
In Turkmenistan, students ordered to always carry books written by president
Former USSR
In Turkmenistan, students ordered to always carry books written by president
Advertising Sitemap Archive About FactCheck
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy