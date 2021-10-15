EN RU FR PT
Michelin brings its stars to Moscow for the first time in history

Michelin presented its Moscow guide for the first time, and the market expects a growth in demand, and therefore, prices at Moscow's Michelin restaurants. The world-famous French guide pointed out 69 catering institutions in Moscow. Nine of them were awarded one or two stars, but no restaurant received the highest possible rating. 

Forty-five out of 69 restaurants mentioned by Michelin did not receive any stars, but they will be included in the guide as placed recommended to visit. Fifteen other catering institutions were included in the Bib Gourmand list - they serve excellent food at democratic prices. Three other institutions were awarded green stars for their eco-friendly approach.

One Michelin star was awarded to seven restaurants - three restaurants of the White Rabbit chain, Biologie gastro bar, as well as Savva, Grand Cru and Beluga restaurants. 

Restaurants Artest Chef's Table by Arkady Novikov and Twins Garden by the Berezutsky brothers were awarded two stars each. The list could be longer, though, as, for example, Moscow's White Rabbit recently outstripped Twins Garden on the list of world's 50 best restaurants.

Gwendal Pullenec, international director of Michelin guides, promised that his inspectors would return to Moscow next year to assess restaurants on five criteria: 

  • the quality of the produce used
  • the mastery of cooking techniques
  • the mastery of flavors
  • the chef’s personality in his/her cuisine
  • the consistency between visits 

Russia has thus become the 33rd country where Michelin guides are published. Moscow has become the first city in post-Soviet space, where one can now find Michelin-starred restaurants. Michelin is one of the most famous and oldest gastronomic guides in the world. Its history began in 1900, when a journey without a guide could be not only disastrous and exasperating, but also dangerous. 

A Michelin-starred restaurant is a brand, but even if a restaurant appears in the Michelin guide without a star, it comes as recognition of the skills of the chef and the rest of the team. The process to select restaurants for the guide is strictly confidential. Guide inspectors travel anonymously and draw up detailed reports on each restaurant.

A restaurant can be awarded from one to three stars. One star means that the restaurant is praised for its high quality cuisine. Two stars mean that one can even change their travel itinerary to experience the food in such restaurants. Three stars come as top recognition: they are awarded to restaurants that can make one travel to a particular city to visit such restaurants specifically. 

Michelin guides also use a number of special symbols. The company symbol, the Michelin Tyre Man (Bibendum), BIB Gourmand, means 'good food for reasonable money', the fork and spoon symbol (ranging from 'quite comfortable' to 'luxury') designates comfort and quality at restaurants. 

Editor: Dmitry Sudakov
