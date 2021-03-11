Russian boy wins IKEA's toy contest

A resident of St. Petersburg, Russia, became one of the winners of the children's drawing contest held by Swedish furniture manufacturer IKEA. The results of IKEA's Let's Play! campaign were published on the company's website.

When taking part in the campaign, nine-year-old boy named only as Savva submitted his drawing of the blue mermaid dog with an orange tail and a purple hat on. According to the boy's idea, the creature is designed to help "everyone who is in trouble."

Based on the drawing by the Russian boy, IKEA's designers will create a stuffed toy for Sagoscat collection. The toy will go on sale in IKEA stores in the fall of 2021.

More than 66,000 children from all over the world took part in the contest. The list of five winners also includes Liepa from Lithuania, Zosia from Poland, Audrey from Canada and Nick from the USA.

In February 2020, a Russian teenage girl became the artist behind one of the covers of Vogue magazine. The magazine turned to 16-year-old Anastasia Kovtun from the city of Chaikovsky, the Perm region of Russia and 20-year-old Kaylee Young from Michigan with a request to make a portrait of singer Billie Eilish.