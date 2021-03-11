World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Oil prices climb, Russia and Kazakhstan increase production

Business » Companies

The price of Brent crude rose above $68 per barrel for the first time since January 2020. As of 11:00, the price of May futures for Brent oil on London's ICE Futures Exchange amounted to $68.04 per barrel, which was $1.3 (1.95%) higher than the price of the previous session, Interfax reports.

Oil prices climb, Russia and Kazakhstan increase production

The price of WTI crude oil futures for April in electronic trading of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) reached $64.92 per barrel, which was $1.09 (1.71%) higher than the level at the close of the market on Thursday.

OPEC+ allows Russia and Kazakhstan to increase production

The ministers of OPEC+ countries, unexpectedly for the market, refused to increase oil production in April by 500,000 barrels per day. In addition, Saudi Arabia extended its own voluntary restrictions of 1 million barrels per day for another month and promised to return those volumes to the market when appropriate. Russia and Kazakhstan were exempt from the rule again and can thus increase production from April.

"Following the meeting, the countries participating in the agreement decided to extend the current level of reduction in oil production for April 2021. At the same time, separate conditions were agreed for Kazakhstan and Russia, providing for a further increase in production in this period by 20,000 and 130,000 barrels per day accordingly," the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan said.

It was important for Russia to increase oil production in April due to seasonal demand for oil products.

In April, OPEC+ countries decided not to increase oil production by 0.5 million barrels per day and leave it at the current level, Bloomberg reports citing delegates to the meeting. The next meetings of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) and OPEC+ countries are scheduled for March 31 and April 1, 2021, respectively.

Last materials
Oil prices climb, Russia and Kazakhstan increase production
Oh no, Twitter is slow
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov tours the Gulf to make Saudi Arabia buy S-400 systems
Russia launches Iskander missiles at Syrian terrorists
Ukrainian Armed Forces start shelling Donbass again
Brazil may change the Hispanic world
COVID-19 causes widespread organ damage, Russian scientists say
USA announces covert, but powerful attacks against Russia
USSR's last serial killer denied parole
20 Turkish UAVs attack one Russian Pantsir-C1 in Syria's Idlib
Popular
Syria. The latest and breaking news from Syria
Russia launches Iskander missiles at Syrian terrorists

Russia struck terrorists in Syria, having launched a missile attack against them from Iskander complexes deployed at Khmeimim airbase

Russia launches Iskander missiles at Syrian terrorists
Brazil may change the Hispanic world
Americas
Brazil may change the Hispanic world
Asia
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov tours the Gulf to make Saudi Arabia buy S-400 systems
Technologies and discoveries
COVID-19 causes widespread organ damage, Russian scientists say
Oleg Artyukov Oh no, Twitter is slow Oleg Artyukov Lyuba Lulko Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov tours the Gulf to make Saudi Arabia buy S-400 systems Lyuba Lulko Anton Kulikov USA announces covert, but powerful attacks against Russia Anton Kulikov
Ukraine. The latest and breaking from Ukraine
Ukrainian Armed Forces start shelling Donbass again
Oh no, Twitter is slow
Politics
Oh no, Twitter is slow
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2021, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy