New Russian passenger plane Il-114-300 takes off for first flight

The new Il-114-300 regional turboprop aircraft took off from Zhukovsky airfield for its maiden flight on December 16, 2020. The purpose of the first flight is to test the operation of all aircraft systems, including new Russian aircraft engines TV7-117ST-01. The flight was also conducted to test the stability and controllability of the aircraft.

"The new aircraft is especially relevant for our country: it does not require much in terms of the level of airfield equipment, it is adapted to operate under the harsh conditions of the North, Siberia, the Far East and, thanks to the optimal cabin capacity, it can become the basic aircraft for the development of regional transportation," Sergei Chemezov said, CEO GK Rostec, which includes the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and the Aviation Complex named after S. V. Ilyushin.

According to Chemezov, the UAC is to complete the certification of the Il-114-300 in 2022,. The serial supplies of the new passenger aircraft to air carriers are to be launched in 2023.

Denis Manturov, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that up to 100 new aircraft are to be supplied to customers in the next ten years, including in foreign countries.

The Il-114-300 is a modernized version of the Il-114 - the regional turboprop aircraft developed in the USSR during the 1980s. After the collapse of the USSR, the Il-114 aircraft were produced in small quantities at the Tashkent Aviation Production Association named after I. Chkalov and were used on domestic routes by the national carrier - Uzbekistan Airways. In May 2018, the company decommissioned the last six Il-114-100s (a modification outfitted with Canadian Pratt & Whitney 127H engines).

According to the UAC, the design resource for the Il-114-300 amounts to 30,000 flight hours or 30,000 flights and a service life of 30 years. The Il-114-300 is designed for autonomous operation in low-equipped airports. The aircraft has built-in airstairs for passengers, while its landing gear ensures landing on unequipped airfields with both concrete and unpaved surfaces.