World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

New Russian passenger plane Il-114-300 takes off for first flight

Business » Companies

The new Il-114-300 regional turboprop aircraft took off from Zhukovsky airfield for its maiden flight on December 16, 2020. The purpose of the first flight is to test the operation of all aircraft systems, including new Russian aircraft engines TV7-117ST-01. The flight was also conducted to test the stability and controllability of the aircraft.

New Russian passenger plane Il-114-300 takes off for first flight

"The new aircraft is especially relevant for our country: it does not require much in terms of the level of airfield equipment, it is adapted to operate under the harsh conditions of the North, Siberia, the Far East and, thanks to the optimal cabin capacity, it can become the basic aircraft for the development of regional transportation," Sergei Chemezov said, CEO GK Rostec, which includes the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) and the Aviation Complex named after S. V. Ilyushin.

According to Chemezov, the UAC is to complete the certification of the Il-114-300 in 2022,. The serial supplies of the new passenger aircraft to air carriers are to be launched in 2023.

Denis Manturov, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said that up to 100 new aircraft are to be supplied to customers in the next ten years, including in foreign countries.

The Il-114-300 is a modernized version of the Il-114 - the regional turboprop aircraft developed in the USSR during the 1980s. After the collapse of the USSR, the Il-114 aircraft were produced in small quantities at the Tashkent Aviation Production Association named after I. Chkalov and were used on domestic routes by the national carrier - Uzbekistan Airways. In May 2018, the company decommissioned the last six Il-114-100s (a modification outfitted with Canadian Pratt & Whitney 127H engines).

According to the UAC, the design resource for the Il-114-300 amounts to 30,000 flight hours or 30,000 flights and a service life of 30 years. The Il-114-300 is designed for autonomous operation in low-equipped airports. The aircraft has built-in airstairs for passengers, while its landing gear ensures landing on unequipped airfields with both concrete and unpaved surfaces.

Last materials
New Russian passenger plane Il-114-300 takes off for first flight
Who owns Nature?
Top economic trends for 2021: A revival is near?
Turkey may force Americans out of Incirlik base over S-400 sanctions
Russia sees Joe Biden as new US president who has one foot in the grave
Trump Still Contesting Stolen Election 2020
Why can't Russia respond to Navalny poisoning accusations?
America at Crossroads: Presidential Election and the Clash of Democracy
The NFL: Still racist after all these years
Armenia either goes with Russia or falls into abyss of national catastrophe
Popular
Americas
Russia sees Joe Biden as new US president who has one foot in the grave

The American media bid farewell to Donald Trump long before the official announcement of the results of the vote. According to journalists, Trump should go to his Florida estate in Mar-a-Lago, where he should stay "irrevocably."

Russia sees Joe Biden as new US president who has one foot in the grave
Turkey may force Americans out of Incirlik base over S-400 sanctions
Asia
Turkey may force Americans out of Incirlik base over S-400 sanctions
Politics
Why can't Russia respond to Navalny poisoning accusations?
Columnists
Trump Still Contesting Stolen Election 2020
Michael Pravica Who owns Nature? Michael Pravica Alexander Shtorm Russia sees Joe Biden as new US president who has one foot in the grave Alexander Shtorm Stephen Lendman Trump Still Contesting Stolen Election 2020 Stephen Lendman
Comments
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
Xi Jinping wants China to expand to deflate USA's global domination bubble
Xi Jinping wants China to expand to deflate USA's global domination bubble
Why can't Russia respond to Navalny poisoning accusations?
Why can't Russia respond to Navalny poisoning accusations?
The NFL: Still racist after all these years
Armenia either goes with Russia or falls into abyss of national catastrophe
Russia sees Joe Biden as new US president who has one foot in the grave
Russia sees Joe Biden as new US president who has one foot in the grave
The NFL: Still racist after all these years
The NFL: Still racist after all these years
The NFL: Still racist after all these years
Putin nominated for Nobel Peace Prize yet again
Will Joseph Biden be the president to unleash World War Three?
An undeclared terrorist war is being waged against Iran
USA OKs Morocco's reunification with Western Sahara. What about Crimea?
Selected, Not Elected, Biden/Harris Time's Dual Persons of the Year
Selected, Not Elected, Biden/Harris Time's Dual Persons of the Year
The NFL: Still racist after all these years
Selected, Not Elected, Biden/Harris Time's Dual Persons of the Year
Advertising Sitemap Archive About
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2020, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy