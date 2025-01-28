Putin Says Russia Ready To Negotiate 'With Anyone' If Ukraine Is Willing

Putin: Russia Is Ready To Negotiate 'With Anyone' If Ukraine Is Willing

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine began immediately after the start of the special military operation (SMO) in 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin. The video was posted on Zarubin's Telegram channel.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by press service of the President of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Vladimir Putin

"Negotiations started right after the beginning of the SMO. Initially, we told the Ukrainian leadership that the people in the LPR [Luhansk People's Republic] and DPR [Donetsk People's Republic] did not want to remain part of Ukraine. Leave, and that's it – there would be no fighting, no war. But no, [they said] 'We'll fight,'" Putin stated.

Signals of Conflict from Ukraine

Putin claimed that in 2022, Moscow received signals from Ukraine that it intended to fight "to the last Ukrainian."

"To be honest, we immediately received signals from Kyiv saying, as we were told at the time, 'Now we will fight to the last Ukrainian, either we'll get you, or you'll get us; we'll fight,'" the Russian leader said.

However, according to Putin, Ukraine had agreed to negotiations by late February 2022. Initial meetings were held in Belarus before moving to Istanbul. He noted that by late March, Russian authorities had received a signed document from the head of the Ukrainian delegation. This document contained proposals that formed the basis of a draft peace agreement developed in Istanbul.

Zelensky's Stance on Istanbul Negotiations

On January 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the breakdown of negotiations in Istanbul was due to Kyiv's unwillingness to retreat. He also mentioned that there were efforts to replace him with Viktor Medvedchuk.

Although Moscow considers Zelensky an illegitimate leader, Russia is ready to negotiate "with anyone" if Ukraine is willing, Putin said in his interview with Zarubin.

"Yes, negotiations can be held with anyone, but due to his [Zelensky's] illegitimacy, he has no right to sign anything. If he wants to participate in negotiations, I will appoint people who will lead them. Go ahead," Putin emphasized.

Zelensky's Presidency and Ukraine's Electoral Situation

On May 20, 2024, Zelensky's five-year presidential term officially ended. Elections were scheduled for March 31 but were canceled due to the martial law imposed in Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian military operation. Under Article 19 of the Martial Law Act, constitutional changes, as well as elections for the president, parliament, and local government, are prohibited during this period. In 2023, parliamentary elections scheduled for October were also canceled for the same reasons.

Putin noted that it is only Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, that now holds legitimacy.

"We, naturally, will pursue [in peace negotiations] outcomes that align with our interests, but when it comes to signing documents, lawyers must confirm the legitimacy of the individuals authorized by the Ukrainian state to sign these agreements," Putin stated. He added that the final version of any agreement must be flawless and without ambiguities.

Legal Obstacles to Negotiations

Putin highlighted a decree passed in Kyiv prohibiting negotiations with him as long as he remains Russia's head of state, calling it a legal trap.

"If we start negotiations now, they will be illegitimate. The problem is this: when the current head of the regime issued this decree, he was still a relatively legitimate president. Now, he cannot revoke it because he is illegitimate. That's the catch, the trap. However, in principle, if they want to resolve this, there is a legal way to do so. Let the Speaker of the Rada handle it in accordance with the Constitution," Putin explained.

Previously, Putin referred to the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, as a legitimate authority in Ukraine. According to Ukrainian laws, the president remains in office until a new one is elected.

For his part, Zelensky has said that he is unbothered by claims of his illegitimacy, asserting that "any reasonable person who can read the law will come to the correct conclusion."