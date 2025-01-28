World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian Nuclear Icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy Sustains Hull Damage When Icebreaking in Kara Sea

Russian Nuclear Icebreaker Sustains Hull Damage During Icebreaking in Kara Sea
World

Russia's 50 Let Pobedy (50 Years of Victory) nuclear icebreaker sustained damage to its hull while breaking ice in the Kara Sea, the Federal State Unitary Enterprise Atomflot said.

Icebreaker
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tuomas Romu, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Icebreaker

The press service of the enterprise reported that the incident occurred on January 26. There were no casualties.

The Arctic Observer publication was the first to report the incident. According to its sources, the icebreaker collided with a dry cargo ship, presumably the Yamal Krechet, which it was escorting through the ice.

Icebreaking refers to the process of freeing a ship stuck in ice. To free the ship, the icebreaker passes multiple times along the leeward side of the vessel. It can also involve cutting ice around the ship's hull to prevent deformation.

The press service of Atomflot added that the icebreaker's seaworthiness remained intact, and there was no threat either to its life support systems or reactor installation.

"The nuclear icebreaker continues to operate in the waters of the Northern Sea Route as usual," Atomflot said.

The Russian icebreaking fleet is one of the most powerful in the world, playing a crucial role in maintaining navigation in the Arctic and along the Northern Sea Route. It is primarily operated by Atomflot, a state-owned enterprise, and includes both nuclear-powered and diesel-electric icebreakers. Key vessels include the Arktika-class nuclear icebreakers, such as 50 Let Pobedy and the newer Arktika, which are designed to break through thick Arctic ice. Russia is also expanding its fleet with next-generation icebreakers like the Project 22220 (e.g., Sibir and Ural), which feature advanced technology and dual-draft capabilities. These icebreakers support commercial shipping, scientific research, and Russia's strategic interests in the Arctic, ensuring year-round access to remote regions and resource-rich areas.

Details

50 Let Pobedy (Russian: 50 лет Победы; "50 Years of Victory", referring to the anniversary of victory of the Soviet Union in World War II) is a Russian Arktika-class nuclear-powered icebreaker. Construction on project no. 10521 started on 4 October 1989, at the Baltic Works in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg), USSR. Originally the ship was named Ural. Work was halted in 1994 for lack of funds, so that the actual fiftieth anniversary of Victory Day in 1995, after which she was named, found the ship in an abandoned state. Construction was restarted in 2003. On 30 November 2004, a fire broke out on the ship. All workers aboard the vessel had to be evacuated while the fire crews battled the fire for some 20 hours before getting it under control; one worker was sent to the hospital.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

50 Years of Victory icebreaker
Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Tourists Engage in Sex in Hot Pool at Russian Ski Resort
Society
Tourists Engage in Sex in Hot Pool at Russian Ski Resort Видео 
China and India Halt Purchases of Russian Oil Due to Rising Freight Costs
World
China and India Halt Purchases of Russian Oil Due to Rising Freight Costs
Russian Forces Strike Kyiv to Obliterate NATO Equipment
Hotspots and Incidents
Russian Forces Strike Kyiv to Obliterate NATO Equipment
Popular
Russian forces capture bunker full of NATO generals in Donetsk People's Republic

Russian army troops captured a bunker in Chasiv Yar, located in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which may have been used as a shelter by NATO generals

Russian forces capture NATO bunker in the DPR with up to 40 generals hiding there
California Proposes Secession from US to Form a New Country
California wants its own 'Brexit' to become new, independent country
Iranian General: Tehran Purchases Russian Su-35 Fighters
Honduras Convenes CELAC Leaders as Trump Celebrates Easy Win Against Colombia
Honduras Convenes CELAC Leaders to Address US Migration Policy after Trump Pressures Colombia Lyuba Lulko 2025. What to expect? Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey A war of over 100 years: What is the nature of Israeli-Palestinian conflict? Daria Aslamova
Kyiv Under Massive Attack as Russia Obliterates NATO Equipment and Airfields
Light at the end of the tunnel to appear in 2025, but Russia and Ukraine to conflict for years to come
Tucker Carlson: Biden's Administration Plotted to Kill Putin
Tucker Carlson: Biden's Administration Plotted to Kill Putin
Last materials
Russian Nuclear Icebreaker Sustains Hull Damage During Icebreaking in Kara Sea
Passenger Plane with 169 on Board Destroyed in Massive Fire in South Korea
Russian Actor Stars in 'The White Lotus' Season Three Trailer
Tourists Engage in Sex in Hot Pool at Russian Ski Resort
China and India Halt Purchases of Russian Oil Due to Rising Freight Costs
Russian Officials Arrive in Damascus for the First Time After Bashar Assad Regime Fall
Russian Troops Repel Counterattack Involving Over a Hundred Ukrainian Paratroopers
China's ChatGPT rival crushes US tech stocks
Russian Forces Strike Kyiv to Obliterate NATO Equipment
Ukrainian President Zelensky Issues Demands to Donald Trump for Ukraine Conflict to End
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.