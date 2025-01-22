World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Syria terminates 49-year investment agreement with Russia to manage Port of Tartus

Syria terminates Port of Tartus management agreement
The Syrian authorities have reportedly terminated a 49-year investment agreement with a Russian company to manage the port of Tartus, where Russia's naval base is situated.

Russian Navy
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by kremlin.ru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Russian Navy

Riyad Joudi, Director of Tartus Customs, told the Al-Watan publication that the port had become nearly non-functional due to restrictive regulations and excessively high service tariffs. All revenue from the port's activities will now benefit the Syrian state, the official said. 

This development occurs amid broader discussions between the new Syrian government and Russia regarding the future of Russian military bases in the country. The naval facility in Tartus and the Khmeimim airbase in Latakia province have been pivotal for Russia's military operations in the Middle East. In 2017, Moscow and Damascus signed a 49-year lease for those bases.  However, the recent political changes in Syria have prompted negotiations to reassess the arrangements. Murhaf Abu Kasra, head of the Syrian Defense Ministry in the transitional government, stated that discussions were ongoing, but no definitive decisions had been reached regarding the status of the military bases.

The termination of the Tartus port agreement signifies a potential shift in Syria's strategic alliances and raises questions about the future of Russian influence in the region. As the situation develops, both nations are expected to continue diplomatic engagements to determine the terms of Russia's military presence in Syria.

Details

Tartus is a major port city on the Mediterranean coast of Syria. It is the second largest port city in Syria (after Latakia), and the largest city in Tartus Governorate. Tartus was under the governance of Latakia Governorate until the 1970s, when it became a separate governorate. The population is 458,327 (2023 estimate). In the summer it is a vacation spot for many Syrians. Vacation compounds and resorts are in the region.

